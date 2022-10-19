Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024

By Mohi Narayan

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

"Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.

Ogata said that his company is waiting for a clear roadmap by the government on flexi-fuel vehicles.

As far as 20% ethanol-blending is concerned, "all our engine line-ups can apply" the fuel specification.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has expanded the excise duty exemption for biofuels to encourage the blending of higher proportions of ethanol and components of vegetable oil with gasoline and diesel.

India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, followed by a nationwide roll out from 2025/26.

