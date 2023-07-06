Honda Motor (TYO:7267) Price Target Increased by 8.15% to 4,674.34

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor (TYO:7267) has been revised to 4,674.34 / share. This is an increase of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 4,322.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,434.00 to a high of 6,195.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from the latest reported closing price of 4,415.00 / share.

Honda Motor Maintains 2.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor. This is a decrease of 310 owner(s) or 44.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7267 is 0.42%, an increase of 53.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 177,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 24,170K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,971K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,331K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7267 by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,765K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,900K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7267 by 6.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,774K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7267 by 6.04% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,144K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7267 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

