Honda Motor Q4 Loss Widens; Not To Provide FY View; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter loss attributable to owners of the parent was 29.54 billion Japanese yen, wider than last year's loss of 13.02 billion yen.

Loss per share amounted to 17.01 yen, compared to loss of 7.40 yen a year ago. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.

Profit before income taxes decreased 96.6 percent to 3.7 billion yen from 111.12 billion yen last year.

Operating loss was 5.62 billion yen, compared to last year's profit of 42.37 billion yen.

Consolidated sales revenue decreased by 14.6 percent to 3.46 trillion yen from 4.05 trillion yen a year ago. The company noted that weak sales revenue in Automobile business operations were partially offset by increased sales revenue in Financial services business operations.

The fiscal fourth quarter dividend is 28 yen per share, and the total annual dividend is 112 yen per share.

Honda said the dividend forecast for the next year is undetermined, as the company is currently unable to provide a reasonably calculated forecast due to impacts relating to the spread of COVID-19.

Honda said it will provide the forecasts of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as soon as they become available.

In Japan, Honda Motor shares traded at 2,523 yen, down 3.48 percent.

