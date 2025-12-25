Markets

Honda Motor Nov. Total World Production Declines YoY

December 25, 2025 — 02:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T) announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2025. Total World Production was 218,927 units compared to 329,978 units, prior year. Production in Japan was 60,605 units compared to 63,850 units, a year ago. The company noted that it is the second consecutive month of year-over-year decrease in Worldwide production.

For the Jan.- Nov. 2025 period, World total Production was 3,112,896 units compared to 3,456,125 units, previous year. Production in Japan was 628,385 units compared to 636,946 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.