Honda Motor June Total World Production Declines YoY

July 30, 2025 — 03:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd. issued a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2025. Total world production was 287,783 units for the month of June compared to 289,453 units, prior year. The company noted that its worldwide production declined year-over-year for the 11th consecutive month.

For the first half of calendar year 2025, total world production was 1,736,381 units compared to 1,881,982 units, last year. Worldwide production declined for the 2nd consecutive year.

