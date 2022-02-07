Honda Motor (HNDAF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Honda Motor CO Ltd (Symbol: HNDAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.40, changing hands as low as $30.00 per share. Honda Motor CO Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNDAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNDAF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.6025 per share, with $33.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.