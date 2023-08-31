Honda Motor (HNDAF) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 32.95

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor (OTC:HNDAF) has been revised to 32.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 30.93 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.05 to a high of 42.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from the latest reported closing price of 30.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNDAF is 0.42%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 178,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 24,170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,331K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,765K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 11.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 5,242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 2.73% over the last quarter.

