Honda Motor (HNDAF) Price Target Increased by 5.47% to 13.10

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor (OTC:HNDAF) has been revised to 13.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 12.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.51 to a high of 17.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from the latest reported closing price of 10.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNDAF is 0.46%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.72% to 311,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 66,790K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,170K shares, representing an increase of 63.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,013K shares, representing an increase of 67.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,971K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 14.13% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 12,610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 65.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 10,994K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

