Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Honda Motor (HMC) closed at $30.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had lost 3.48% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 22.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honda Motor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.57 billion, up 13.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $145.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.68% and +16.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honda Motor should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% higher within the past month. Honda Motor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Honda Motor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.63.

Also, we should mention that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

