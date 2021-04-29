Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Honda Motor (HMC) closed at $30.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 0.66% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 368.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.12 billion, up 4.31% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.49% lower. HMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.22, which means HMC is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HMC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

