Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honda Motor (HMC) closed at $30.07, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 4.57% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 568.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.9 billion, up 9.92% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. HMC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, HMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

Meanwhile, HMC's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

