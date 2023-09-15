Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Honda Motor (HMC) closed the most recent trading day at $35.34, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had gained 17.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honda Motor as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Honda Motor is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.12 billion, up 4.19% from the year-ago period.

HMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $134.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.04% and +7.52%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honda Motor should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. Honda Motor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honda Motor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.42, which means Honda Motor is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HMC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

