Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Honda Motor (HMC) closed the latest trading day at $30.79, indicating a -0.39% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.64%.

The the stock of automaker has risen by 2.15% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Honda Motor in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.68 billion, reflecting a 19.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $143.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.01% and +14.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Honda Motor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Honda Motor boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Honda Motor is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.56, so one might conclude that Honda Motor is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that HMC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

