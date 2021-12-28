Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honda Motor (HMC) closed at $28.20, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 2.25% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.33% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honda Motor as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 39.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33 billion, down 8.64% from the year-ago period.

HMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $132.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.51% and +6.3%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honda Motor should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Honda Motor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Honda Motor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

Investors should also note that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HMC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

