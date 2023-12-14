Honda Motor (HMC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (Symbol: HMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.14, changing hands as low as $29.57 per share. Honda Motor Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.35 per share, with $36.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.96.

