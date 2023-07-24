Honda Motor (HMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Honda Motor (HMC) closed at $31.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 3.42% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Honda Motor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Honda Motor is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.57 billion, up 13.56% from the prior-year quarter.

HMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $145.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.68% and +16.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honda Motor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% higher within the past month. Honda Motor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Honda Motor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17.

Also, we should mention that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

