Honda Motor (HMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Honda Motor (HMC) standing at $32.03, reflecting a +0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.2%.

Shares of the automaker have appreciated by 4.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honda Motor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.78, signifying a 23.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $37.68 billion, indicating a 19.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $143.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.01% and +14.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Honda Motor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Honda Motor presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honda Motor has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.81.

Meanwhile, HMC's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

