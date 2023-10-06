Honda Motor (HMC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Honda Motor (HMC) closed the latest trading day at $32.77, indicating a +1.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

Shares of the automaker have depreciated by 3.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.77% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Honda Motor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Honda Motor is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $32.12 billion, indicating a 4.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

HMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $134.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.05% and +7.52%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Honda Motor. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower within the past month. Honda Motor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Honda Motor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.65.

Also, we should mention that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

