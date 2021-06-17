Honda Motor (HMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honda Motor (HMC) closed at $32.53, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 8.04% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.64% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 315.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.08 billion, up 77.67% from the year-ago period.

HMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $139.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.51% and +12.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.69% higher. HMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HMC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.07, so we one might conclude that HMC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HMC has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

