Honda Motor FY Profit Declines; Sales Revenue Up 16.2%

May 11, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd (HMC) reported that its fiscal year profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 695.3 billion yen from 707.1 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 409.87 yen compared to 411.09 yen.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, sales revenue increased to 16.9 trillion yen from 14.5 trillion yen. Consolidated sales revenue increased by 16.2%, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2023 increased by 128.0 billion yen from March 31, 2022, to 3.80 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: earnings per share of 489.41 yen; and sales revenue of 18.2 trillion yen.

