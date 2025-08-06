Honda Motor Earnings Decline In Q2

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T), a Japanese corporation for manufactures automobiles and motorcycles, on Wednesday announced that profit attributable to the owners of the parent declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, profit attributable to the owners of the parent declined to 196.67 billion yen from 394.66 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 46.80 yen versus 81.81 yen last year.

Operating profit declined to 244.17 billion yen from 484.71 billion yen in the prior year.

Sales revenue declined to 5340.27 billion yen from 5404.86 billion yen in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Honda Motor closed trading 1.53% higher at 1,571.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

