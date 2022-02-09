Honda Motor Co. 9-month Profit Rises; Sales Revenue Up 11.8%

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 31.1% to 582.1 billion yen from last year. Earnings per share was 337.92 yen, compared to 257.21 yen last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, consolidated sales revenue increased by 11.8%, to 10.68 trillion yen, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business and Financial services business operations as well as positive foreign currency translation effects.

Third quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 32.1% year-on-year to 192.9 billion yen. Consolidated sales revenue decreased by 2.2%, to 3.69 trillion yen, due mainly to decreased sales revenue in Automobile business operations.

For fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: earnings per share of 389.54 yen; and sales revenue of 14.55 trillion yen.

The interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, was 55 yen per share. The total expected annual dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, is 110 yen per share.

