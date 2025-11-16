Honda Motor Co. (HNDAF) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 11.74

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor Co. (OTCPK:HNDAF) has been revised to $11.74 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of $10.63 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.54 to a high of $14.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.80% from the latest reported closing price of $10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor Co.. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNDAF is 0.33%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 459,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,393K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,237K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 12.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 37,567K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,382K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 12.47% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27,499K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,783K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 8.13% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,453K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,880K shares , representing a decrease of 95.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 50.49% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 16,631K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNDAF by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.