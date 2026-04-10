Honda Motor Co., - Depositary Receipt (HMC) Price Target Decreased by 15.31% to 26.85

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HMC) has been revised to $26.85 / share. This is a decrease of 15.31% from the prior estimate of $31.70 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.53 to a high of $30.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from the latest reported closing price of $24.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMC is 0.04%, an increase of 52.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 54,362K shares. The put/call ratio of HMC is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,573K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 4,392K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares , representing a decrease of 53.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 36.34% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 2,649K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,502K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 49.48% over the last quarter.

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