Honda Motor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HMC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Symbol: HMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.91, changing hands as low as $25.81 per share. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HMC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.38 per share, with $29.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.86.

