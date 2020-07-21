Markets
HMC

Honda Motor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HMC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Symbol: HMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.91, changing hands as low as $25.81 per share. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HMC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.38 per share, with $29.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular