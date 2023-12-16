Honda Motor - ADR (HMC) Price Target Increased by 15.45% to 39.28

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor - ADR (NYSE:HMC) has been revised to 39.28 / share. This is an increase of 15.45% from the prior estimate of 34.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.52 to a high of 53.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.43% from the latest reported closing price of 29.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMC is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 126,842K shares. The put/call ratio of HMC is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 41,325K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,229K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 4.72% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 30,594K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,492K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,412K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,396K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,932K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 23.38% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 4,189K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares, representing a decrease of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Honda Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.