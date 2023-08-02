News & Insights

Honda Motor - ADR (HMC) Price Target Increased by 10.90% to 34.23

August 02, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

August 02, 2023

The average one-year price target for Honda Motor - ADR (NYSE:HMC) has been revised to 34.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.90% from the prior estimate of 30.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.07 to a high of 43.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from the latest reported closing price of 31.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honda Motor - ADR. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMC is 0.16%, an increase of 36.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 136,962K shares. HMC / Honda Motor - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of HMC is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HMC / Honda Motor - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Dodge & Cox holds 45,266K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,340K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 17.55% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 31,383K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 8,861K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 5.49% over the last quarter.

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 6,244K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares, representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 45.58% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,621K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Honda Motor Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

