Honda Motor 9-month Results Down; Backs FY Profit View, Lifts Sales Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Japanese automajor Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T) Tuesday reported lower profit in the first nine months of fiscal year ending March 31, with weak sales revenue. Further, the firm maintained full-year profit view, and lifted sales revenue forecast.

For the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent was 465.44 billion yen, down 42.2 percent from 805.26 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share were 115.53 yen, compared to 169.69 yen last year.

Operating profit fell 48.1 percent to 591.51 billion yen from prior year's 1.14 trillion yen.

Sales revenue for the period dropped 2.2 percent to 15.98 trillion yen from 16.33 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still expects attributable profit of 300 billion yen or 75.05 yen per share, a drop of 64.1 percent from last year, and operating profit of 550 billion yen, down 54.7 percent year-over-year.

Sales revenues are now expected to be 21.10 trillion yen, down 2.7 percent from last year. The previous outlook was sales revenues of 20.70 trillion yen.

In Tokyo, Honda Motor shares closed Tuesday's trading 2.2 percent lower at 1,670.50 yen.

