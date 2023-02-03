US Markets

Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warning for 8,200 U.S. vehicles over air bag risks

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 03, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Friday issued a "Do Not Drive” warning for 8,200 2001-2003 model year Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators in the United States, auto safety regulators said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners of those vehicles should not drive them until they get repairs, warning "the risk to vehicle occupants is dire."

More than 30 deaths worldwide - including at least 23 U.S. fatalities - and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing potentially deadly metal shrapnel inside vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.