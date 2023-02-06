Honda Issues 'Do Not Drive' Alert for 8,200 Acura and Honda Vehicles

What Happened

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), Honda has issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for approximately 8,200 older Acura and Honda vehicles due to a potentially deadly Takata Alpha driver side airbag that has been recalled. Models with the recalled airbags include:

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2003 Acura 3.2CL

So What

The recalled airbags have a 50% failure rate and can rupture on even minor impact, ejecting metal fragments into the driver's face. This can lead to death or serious injury. The recall means you can have your airbag repaired or replaced free of cost at a qualifying dealership or repair facility.

“If you have a vehicle with a recalled Takata Alpha air bag, you must get it repaired now -- for free. These inflators are two decades old now, and they pose a 50% chance of rupturing in even a minor crash," said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson. "Don't gamble with your life or the life of someone you love -- schedule your free repair today before it's too late."

Now What

You can check to see if your vehicle is included in the open recall through the NHTSA website here. If your vehicle is one of the affected models, you can schedule a free repair at your local dealership or through Honda/Acura customer service. You may also be eligible for free towing and/or mobile repair since the vehicles are now deemed unsafe to drive.

Because the recall-related repairs are handled through the vehicle manufacturer, you don't need to involve your auto insurance at all. This means recalls tend to have little to no impact on your insurance rates.

More: Check out our picks for best car insurance companies

That said, if a serious fault impacts the overall safety rating of your vehicle, it could lead to a potential rate increase if you fail to have it repaired. In rare instances, ignoring a "Do Not Drive" warning may even give your insurance company grounds to deny a future claim on the basis of negligence.

This is also a good time to ensure you have adequate personal injury protection (PIP) through your auto insurance. PIP provides coverage if you are injured in a car accident, and it applies no matter who is at fault. It can cover medical bills, lost wages, and funeral expenses. While not required in all states, PIP can be useful to have regardless of whether it's mandated where you live.

Our best car insurance companies for 2022

Ready to shop for car insurance? Whether you’re focused on price, claims handling, or customer service, we've researched insurers nationwide to provide our best-in-class picks for car insurance coverage. Read our free expert review today to get started.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.