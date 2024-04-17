Honda (HMC) to Launch 6 Next-Generation EVs in China by 2027

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC plans to introduce six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models under its new brand, Ye, in China, by 2027. Ye is Honda’s third brand in China after e:N and Lingxi. This brand will flaunt a new H mark to represent its next-generation EVs.



The new models will be based on a newly developed EV platform customized for the Chinese market. Ye P7 and Ye S7, the first two crossover models, will hit the market by the end of 2024. The next-gen EV models will be offered in single and dual-motor 4WD versions.



The RWD variant is set to offer sporty and crisp handling, while the 4WD model provides power and responsive handling. The LED lights that are present on new EVs’ instrument and door panels change based on the AI.



New Ye GT Concept has a sleek low-riding silhouette and its interior resembles the inside of a race car. The Ye GT, which is set to hit the market by the end of 2025, will feature a far-focus display.



In a bid to derive 100% of its automobile sales in China from EVs by 2035, it also plans to introduce a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in the country by 2027.



The automaker is trying to ramp up its EV sales to catch up with its rivals like General Motors and Volkswagen. In light of rising competition from its China-based counterparts, Honda is contemplating a strategic partnership with Nissan to manufacture essential components for EVs and AI in software platforms.



In January, Honda revealed its Honda 0 Series EVs and two concept models at the CES trade show.



HMC plans to introduce 30 EVs globally, targeting a sales volume of two million units by 2030. This move is part of Honda's broader strategy to achieve 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, a mix of battery and fuel cell electric models. It plans to introduce 10 models in the next five years in its e:N series.

