Honda (HMC) Recalls 1.2M Vehicles to Address Rear Camera Issue

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC is recalling 1.2 million vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the rearview camera image. The recall includes certain 2018-2023 Odyssey minivans, 2019-2022 Pilot SUVs and 2019-2023 Passport SUVs.



In a document posted by the U.S. safety regulator, Honda says the problem is linked to a defect in the communication coaxial cable connector, due to which the rearview camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mentions that if the rearview camera image doesn't display on the screen, it can cut off the driver’s visibility and increase the risk of a crash.



From May 2017 to June 2023, the automaker received 273,870 warranty claims related to the issue. So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries or deaths related to the recall issue.



The owners of the vehicles will be notified by letter starting Jul 24, 2023. Dealers will install a better cable harness between the current display audio and vehicle terminal connections and a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector to properly connect the audio display unit. The issue will be fixed free of charge.

