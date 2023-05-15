Honda (HMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Honda HMC reported earnings of 51 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago profit of 63 cents per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $33,154 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,494 million. The top line also inched down from $33,358 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Segmental Highlights

For the three-month period, which ended on Mar 31, 2023, revenues from the Automobile segment increased 15.8% year over year to ¥2.86 trillion ($21.69 billion). The segment registered an operating loss of ¥70.9 billion ($536 million) as against an operating profit of $47.6 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Revenues from the Motorcycle segment came in at ¥706.6 billion ($5.34 billion), up 21.1% year over year. The unit’s operating profit came in at ¥112.2 billion ($848 million), up 41.8% year over year.

Revenues from the Financial Services segment totaled ¥693.1 billion ($5.23 billion), down 1.8% year on year. The unit’s operating profit decreased 12.5% year over year to ¥65.4 billion ($495 million).

Revenues from the Power Product and Other Businesses came in at ¥114.6 billion ($866 million), up 6.8% year over year. The segment incurred an operating loss of ¥1.27 billion ($9.6 million), narrower than the loss of ¥2.05 billion generated in the year-ago period.

Financials & FY24 View

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were ¥3.83 trillion ($28.64 billion) as of Mar 31, 2023. Long-term debt was ¥4.37 trillion ($33.06 billion).

Honda projects sales volumes from Motorcycle, Automobile and Power Products segments to be 19.18 million units, 4.35 million units and 4.75 million units in fiscal 2024, compared with fiscal 2023 levels of 18.75 million units, 3.68 million units and 5.64 million units, respectively.

For fiscal 2024, Honda forecasts revenues of ¥18.2 trillion, indicating an uptick of 7.6% year over year. Operating profit is envisioned at ¥1 trillion, up 19.1% year over year. Pretax profit is forecast at ¥1,185 billion, up 26.3% year over year.

The company’s R&D expenses for fiscal 2024 are likely to be ¥980 billion, suggesting a rise from ¥852 billion spent in fiscal 2023. Capex is envisioned at ¥400 billion, compared with ¥494 billion recorded in fiscal 2023.

For fiscal 2024, Honda expects total annual dividend of ¥150 per share, including an interim and year-end dividend of ¥75 each.

Honda currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quarterly Releases of Other Legacy Automakers

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. Higher-than-expected operating profits from GMNA, GMI and Financial segments led to the outperformance. The bottom line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.09 per share.

Revenues of $39,985 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38,677.9 million and increased from $35,979 million recorded in the year-ago period. However, the company recorded an adjusted EBIT of $3,803 million, lower than $4,044 million in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.6% in the reported quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s 9%.

Ford F reported adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents and increasing from 38 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. Higher-than-expected automotive revenues resulted in the outperformance. The company’s consolidated first-quarter revenues came in at $41,474 million, rising 20.3% year over year.

Adjusted EBIT for 2023 is estimated to be in the range of $9 billion-$11 billion. Adjusted FCF is envisioned at $6 billion. Ford anticipates 2023 EBIT from Ford Blue and Ford Pro to come in at $7 billion and $6 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, Ford Model e is expected to incur a pretax loss of around $3 billion this year.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.