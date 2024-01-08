Honda (HMC) Contemplates $14B Plan to Produce EVs in Canada

Reportedly, Honda HMC is contemplating a project to set up an electric vehicle plant in Canada that requires an investment of $13.83 billion, which could also include in-house battery production.



Per Japan’s Nikkei news group report, this could be one of Honda's largest investments.



The automaker denied disclosing any information regarding the project. HMC’s EV sales have shown sluggish growth in 2023. In the first nine months of 2023, out of Honda’s total worldwide sales, that of battery-powered vehicles was less than 0.5%.



Per Nikkei news group, the automaker is exploring multiple sites for the plant, including a site next to an existing automobile factory in Canada. Honda is expected to make a call on this plant by the end of the year and the plant is expected to be ready by 2028.



For the past few years, Canada has been striving to entice EV manufacturers by offering tax breaks and speaking about the abundant availability of renewable energy sources and rare minerals used in EV batteries.



The company expects to start production and sales of EVs in North America by 2026, based on its new Honda e:Architecture.



In 2022, HMC announced a joint venture with LG Energy Solution to develop a site in Ohio for a $4.4 billion battery plant.



In October 2023, HMC and General Motors canceled a plan to develop affordable EVs after they agreed to partner on a $5 billion plan in 2022.



The latest initiative deployed by Canada to attract EV manufacturers is believed to be a prime reason behind Honda’s consideration of setting up a plant in the country.

HMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo VLVLY, NIO Inc. NIO and Toyota Motor Corporation TM.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY's 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 73.1%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO's 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 11.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.4% and 45.4%, respectively.

