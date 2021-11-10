Honda (HMC) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims Sales & Profit View

Honda Motor HMC reported earnings of 88 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line, however, fell from the year-ago profit of $1.31 per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $30,925 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,188 million. The top line also slid 6.7% year on year.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Segmental Highlights

For the three-month period ended Sep 30, 2021, revenues from the Automobile segment decreased 11.5% year over year to ¥2.18 trillion ($19.82 billion) amid lower sales, particularly in North America. The segment registered an operating profit of ¥46.4 billion ($421.6 million), down 63% on a year-over-year basis due to chip crunch-related headwinds.

Revenues from the Motorcycle segment came in at ¥505.5 billion ($4.6 billion), up 2.5% year over year on the back of forex gains. The unit’s operating profit came in at ¥67.4 billion ($612.6 million), inching down 1.5% year over year. The decrease in profit stemmed from changes in sales volume and model mix.

Revenues from the Financial Services segment totaled ¥676.3 billion ($6.14 billion), up 1.5% year on year. The unit’s operating profit, however, decreased 9.3% year over year to ¥84.6 billion ($768.4 million).

Revenues from the Life Creation and Other Business came in at ¥98.5 billion ($894 million), up 13.4% year over year. The segment generated an operating profit of ¥532 million ($4.83 million) versus a loss of ¥4.2 billion posted in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Financials

The company’s total annual dividend per share to be paid for fiscal 2022 is projected at ¥110, which includes an interim and a year-end cash dividend of ¥55 each. Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were ¥2.6 trillion ($23.5 billion) as of Sep 30, 2021. Long-term debt was ¥4.7 trillion ($41.9 billion).

Revised FY22 View

For fiscal 2022, Honda — whose peers include Toyota TM, Mazda MZDAY, and Nissan Motors NSANY — forecasts sales and operating profit of ¥14.6 trillion and ¥660 billion, down from the earlier expectation of ¥15.4 trillion and ¥780 billion, respectively. Profit before taxes is envisioned at ¥860 billion, down from the previous projection of ¥1 trillion. The revised forecast also implies a 6% year-over-year decline.

The company’s R&D expenses for fiscal 2022 are likely to be ¥840 billion, suggesting a rise from ¥780 billion spent in fiscal 2021. Capex is envisioned at ¥320 billion, indicating almost no change from ¥321.2 billion spent in fiscal 2021. Honda currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.