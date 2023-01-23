Honda, GS Yuasa agree to collaborate in lithium-ion batteries

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp 6674.T on Monday said they will collaborate in the high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery business, and plan to establish a joint venture by the end of this year.

The partners said they will join in the research and development of lithium-ion batteries and production methods, and will also establish a supply chain for key raw materials and a battery production system.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

