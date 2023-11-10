News & Insights

Honda gives US production workers 11% pay hike

November 10, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor 7267.T said on Friday it was implementing an 11% pay increase for production workers at its U.S. facilities from January.

The company also said it would cut the time it takes for a worker to get to the top wage tier to three years from six, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report.

The move comes as non-unionized automakers such as Honda come under pressure to improve pay and benefits following record contracts that the United Auto Workers (UAW) union won at the Detroit Three automakers.

