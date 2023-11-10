Honda gives US production workers 11% pay hike

Adds detail and background

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor 7267.T said on Friday it was implementing an 11% pay increase for production workers at its U.S. facilities from January.

The company also said it would cut the time it takes for a worker to get to the top wage tier to three years from six, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report.

The move comes as non-unionized automakers such as Honda come under pressure to improve pay and benefits following record contracts that the United Auto Workers (UAW) union won at the Detroit Three automakers.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and David Shepardson; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.