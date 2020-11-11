Honda Gets Type Designation For Level 3 Automated Driving In Japan

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) announced Wednesday that it has received the required type designation for Level 3 automated driving from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism or MLIT.

With the approval, the automated driving system is able to drive the vehicle instead of the driver under certain conditions, such as when the vehicle is in congested traffic on expressway.

Honda said it is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment (Traffic Jam Pilot) before the end of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

In order to promote commercialization of Level 3 automated vehicles, the Japanese ministry partially amended the Road Vehicle Act, and the revised act (Act No. 14 of 2019) took effect April 1, 2020.

Equipment for Level 3 automated driving was newly added to the list of motor vehicle equipment subject to the safety standards.

Separately, Honda Motor Europe announced seven more additions to its '2021 year model' European scooter and motorcycle range. It includes updates to six key models, and one new model name.

