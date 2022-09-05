Honda forms partnership for stable supply of battery metals

Japan's Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure a stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, it said on Tuesday.

Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership in the medium to long term, it said in a statement.

