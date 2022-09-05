Honda forms partnership for stable supply of battery metals

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co 8078.T to secure a stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, it said on Tuesday.

Honda will be able to obtain essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium through the partnership in the medium to long term, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.