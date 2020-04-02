Honda extends U.S., Canada auto plant shutdown through April 10

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all U.S. and Canadian auto plant production through April 10 because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A growing number of automakers have said they will not restart U.S. production until at least mid-April as demand sharply falls off for auto sales. Honda began its auto production halt on March 23.

(Reporting by David Shepardson )

