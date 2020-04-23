US Markets
GM

Honda extends North America auto production halt through May 8

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.

Honda, which began its North American production shutdown on March 23, is extending its production halt by another week. The Japanese automaker also said it is extending a two-week furlough for the majority of salaried and support associates at Honda operations by another week.

Separately, General Motors Co GM.N said Thursday it was considering calling back some workers next week to prepare for the restart of production in North America that could begin as early as May 4, but said no decisions have been made.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular