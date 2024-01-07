News & Insights

US Markets
GM

Honda considers $14 bln plan for EV production in Canada -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

January 07, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal and Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Adds comments from Canada's industry minister's office in paragraph 4

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T is considering building an electric vehicle plant in Canada in a near-2-trillion-yen ($13.83 billion) project that could possibly include in-house production of batteries, Japan's Nikkei news group reported on Sunday.

The project could be one of Honda's largest investments, the report said.

Honda did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Canada's industry minister's office said in a statement to Reuters that reports about Honda looking to make a significant investment in Canada speaks to the quality of the country's workforce and the strength of its industry.

"It is a testament to Canada's growing reputation as a green supplier of choice and global EV leader," the spokesperson said.

The Japanese automaker is looking at multiple potential sites for the plant, including next to an existing automobile factory in Ontario, Nikkei said, adding that Honda expects to come to a decision by the end of the year and the new plant could start as soon as 2028.

The automaker, with partner LG Energy Solution 373220.KS, in 2022 announced Ohio as the site of a planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant.

In October 2023, Honda and General Motors GM.Nsaid they were scrapping a plan to jointly develop affordable electric vehicles, a year after they agreed to work together in a $5 billion effort to try to beat Tesla TSLA.O in sales.

($1 = 144.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Susan Fenton and Leslie Adler)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.