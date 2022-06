TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T said on Tuesday its joint venture in China has begun construction of an electric vehicle factory in Guangdong province with an initial investment of 3.49 billion yuan ($522 million).

($1 = 6.6872 yuan)

