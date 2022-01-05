Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor 0489.HK said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC 601238.SS.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

