Honda aims to sell 2,000 fuel cell system units per year in mid-2020s

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Thursday it would target annual sales of around 2,000 units of its hydrogen fuel cell system in the mid-2020's as it moves to expand its hydrogen business.

Honda will aim to raise that to 60,000 units per year in 2030, it said, as it seeks to supply its fuel cell system for usage in vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

