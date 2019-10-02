HON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.47, changing hands as low as $159.82 per share. Honeywell International Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HON's low point in its 52 week range is $123.48 per share, with $178.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.34.

