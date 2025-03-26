HON Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $213.76, changing hands as high as $217.16 per share. Honeywell International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HON's low point in its 52 week range is $189.75 per share, with $242.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $214.55. The HON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

