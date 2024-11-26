News & Insights

Hon Hai’s Strategic Expansion Through Logistics Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Jusda International Limited, has acquired 3.92 million shares of Joyspeed Global Cargo (China) Limited for HKD 462.06 million. This acquisition is part of a long-term investment strategy and represents 100% ownership, boosting Hon Hai’s presence in the logistics sector. The decision was made through negotiation based on market prices, highlighting the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

