Hon Hai’s Revenue Growth Signals Financial Strength

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. reported an impressive 8.59% year-over-year increase in revenue for October 2024, reaching NT$804.8 billion. The company’s strong performance is further highlighted by a 9.57% rise in accumulated revenue for the year, underscoring its robust financial health in the competitive technology manufacturing sector.

