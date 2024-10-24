News & Insights

Hon Hai’s Foxconn Subsidiary Acquires Key Machinery

October 24, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, has acquired machinery equipment worth over $31.8 million from Apple Operations Limited. This acquisition, driven by operational requirements, highlights the ongoing collaboration between major industry players. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic asset investments by the company.

